J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Jenifer Armstrong Obituary
Jenifer Armstrong, 54, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Gables Manor, Latrobe. She was born Jan. 3, 1965, in Kent, Ohio, and was a daughter of Judith Rogers Armstrong, of Ligonier, and the late Foster D. Armstrong. Jenifer graduated from Kent State University, where she earned her degree in journalism and communications. Prior to her illness, she had been involved in marketing and public relations with companies such as Taco Bell and Papa John's. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Cara (Edna King) Armstrong, of Montpelier, Vt.
There will be no public visitation or services. J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Jenifer's name to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to any animal rescue organization of the donor's choice. To send a tribute or condolence to Jenifer or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2019
