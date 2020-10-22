Jenna Elizabeth Detore, 30, of Greensburg, was taken too early Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Crouse; loving daughter of Marcia Detore and the late Fred Hegel; adored sister of Michael (Jennifer) Yoha, Sara Fasly, Kelsey Stanford and Kristin Hegel; cherished niece of Diane and Louie Smail; treasured aunt of Issiah, Javaughn, Te'ona, La'vonte, Jaxon, Andre and Madelyn; and is also survived by countless friends. Born into this world as Sammie Jo O'Neil, then was proudly adopted into her loving family and became Jenna Elizabeth Detore. Jenna enjoyed traveling, loved animals and her greatest pastime was spending time with her family in Tionesta. She will be dearly missed by all of the family and friends that she leaves behind. Friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATOR INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks or coverings will be required in the funeral home.



