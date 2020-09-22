Jenna R. Maroadi, 34, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1986, in Jeannette, a daughter of William and Lynn (Smalley) Maroadi. Jenna was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School, Class of 2005, where she sang in the show choir and was a member of the Norwin Band. Jenna was a full-time student at Pitt Greensburg, majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish and music. She was vice president of the Spanish Club, Peer Leader at Pitt and made Dean's List for two years. She enjoyed singing and acting and sang in "Young Frankenstein" at Pitt Greensburg. Jenna was an avid Trump supporter and dog lover. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rose Maroadi. Jenna is survived by her daughter, Cassidy Vehar; brother, Anthony Maroadi and his fiancee, Christina; maternal grandmother, Carol Smalley; and paternal grandfather, Bill Maroadi; best friend and father of her daughter, Josh Vehar; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her daughter, Cassidy, for her future college fund; William and Lynn Maroadi, 760 Castleview Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Jenna would want to relay her message of God Bless America, for she deeply loved her country. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
