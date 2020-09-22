1/1
Jenna R. Maroadi
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenna R. Maroadi, 34, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1986, in Jeannette, a daughter of William and Lynn (Smalley) Maroadi. Jenna was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School, Class of 2005, where she sang in the show choir and was a member of the Norwin Band. Jenna was a full-time student at Pitt Greensburg, majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish and music. She was vice president of the Spanish Club, Peer Leader at Pitt and made Dean's List for two years. She enjoyed singing and acting and sang in "Young Frankenstein" at Pitt Greensburg. Jenna was an avid Trump supporter and dog lover. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rose Maroadi. Jenna is survived by her daughter, Cassidy Vehar; brother, Anthony Maroadi and his fiancee, Christina; maternal grandmother, Carol Smalley; and paternal grandfather, Bill Maroadi; best friend and father of her daughter, Josh Vehar; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her daughter, Cassidy, for her future college fund; William and Lynn Maroadi, 760 Castleview Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Jenna would want to relay her message of God Bless America, for she deeply loved her country. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved