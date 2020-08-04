1/1
Jennie D. Ranallo
1930 - 2020
Jennie Doris Ranallo, 90, of Springdale, formerly of East Liberty and Aspinwall, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Oakmont Center for Nursing. She was born April 13, 1930, daughter of the late Alfonso and Nancy Magrini Ferri, and was a longtime resident of the community. Mrs. Ranallo was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Cheswick and enjoyed dancing, singing (especially singing barbershop with her brother, son, and late sister) and cooking for everyone. Jennie especially treasured spending time with her family and friends. Jennie was well known for her comedic personality and love of making people laugh. She was an amazing woman, always putting other people first, and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are daughters, Diane (John) Pinchok, of Springdale, and Doreen (Jerry) Rayberg, of Lower Burrell; son, Richard (Regina) Ranallo, of Etna; grandchildren, Natalie Pinchok, Stephanie and Anthony Ranallo, and Christopher, Craig and Shawn Lebakken; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Elmer (Carmella) Ferri, of Oakmont; son-in-law, Brian Lebakken (the late Carol (Ranallo) (Lebakken); as well as many nieces and nephews. N addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Ranallo; brother, Al Ferri; and sister, Emily Campbell. Services and burial are private for immediate family. Arrangements by the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
