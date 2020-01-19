|
|
Jennie D. Zowacki, 89, of Sutersville, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Industry, a daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (DeNoble) Martinelli. Jennie was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton, and the former St. Charles Church, Sutersville. Surviving are a daughter, Mary Mayhugh and husband, Terry, of Round Rock, Texas; sons, Joseph, of Sutersville, Michael and wife, Jane, of Turkeytown, Richard and wife, Michele, of Irwin, John and wife, Debbie, of Cranberry Township, and Ronald, of Sutersville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dominick Martinelli, of Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Zowacki Sr.; sister, Mary Martinelli; brothers, James Martinelli Sr. and Ernest Martinelli Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Susan Keegan Zowacki.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at William Penn Care Center for the care given to Jennie. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020