With heavy hearts, we announce the Thursday, June 20, 2019, passing of our beloved mother, Jennie M. (Rossi) Daversa, at St. Anne Home, in Greensburg. Born Oct. 31, 1921, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Mariannina (Natarelli) Rossi, immigrants from Bussi Sul Tirino, Italy. During the war she worked at the Walworth Foundry, where she met and married the late James Daversa, a widower with two small children. Thus began her lifetime faith centered career as an incomparable mother and grandmother. She taught us all to be strong, but with tenderness, while living a life of conservation, preservation of and appreciation for all she had, respect for others and always with dignity. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and its Rosary Altar Society, the Cercemaggiore Association, the Carbon Alumni and her monthly card club. She was the best cook and baker, a skilled seamstress who also loved music, dancing, flowers, canning and reading voraciously when she finally had some leisure time in her later years. She was a lady, meticulous in dress and aspect, who did her makeup first thing in the morning and urged us to do the same. Recently at St. Anne she proudly stated, "Raising my children was the best time of my life." She was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Rocco, Nicholas, Achilles and Horatio; sisters, Antoniella Deemer, Carmella Tressitt, Angeline Maline, and infants, Agatha and Leonora; grandson, Michael Joseph Daversa; great-granddaughter, Brooke Kepple Kemsey; daughters-in-law, Rose and Twila; granddaughter-in-law, Nina Melgari Kemsey; and a special sister-in-law, Rita Rossi, who died in April. Her only surviving sibling is her brother, Antonio Rossi. Jennie is survived by all eight children: sons, Frank and Joseph (Donna); daughters, Dolores (James) Kemsey, Carolyn (Michael) Backus, Kathleen (Jerry) Petrill, Bernadette (William) Hamay, Mary Grace Leone and Anna Marie (Daniel) Vukovich; and "like a daughter" Janet Mott. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family, including sister-in-law, Mary Rossi; and the many new friends she made during her residence at St. Anne.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the entire staff and volunteers at St. Anne for their outstanding care and support, and the love shown in her "journey to new life." Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.