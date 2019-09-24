|
Jennie "Lynn" Sartori, 70, of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at UPMC East, in Monroeville. She was born July 11, 1949, in Denver, Colo., a daughter of the late Harold and Jenny (Haskins) Jackson. Lynn was very active in the activities at the Penn Hill Alliance Church. She was a strong member of the Penn Hebron Club and a member of the Quilt Club East. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Sartori; her children, Dr. Tamara, Steven and Susan; her stepson, Jason A. Sartori; her grandson, Kayden; her step-granddaughter, Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bruce Anthony officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn's wishes were that memorial contributions be made to the animal rescue of one's choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019