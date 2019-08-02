|
|
Jennie (Cognito) Ziacan, 97, of Penn Hills, formerly of Ligonier, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully at home, with her family present. She was the beloved wife of the late James Ziacan for 61 years; loving mother of Connie Ziacan, of California, Elaine (Donald) Parks, of North Carolina, Peter (Mary) Ziacan, of Florida, Steven (Donna) Ziacan, of North Carolina, and Elizabeth (George) White, of Penn Hills; treasured grandmother of Che Parks, Tanya and Tiffany Ziacan, Steven Jr. (Stephanie), Jesse and Jacob (Wing) Ziacan, Alissa (Nick) Krizan, Derek (Patty) Kozimer and Mario White; and proud great-grandmother of Mya Tucker, Cloe Ziacan, Mason and Austin Ziacan, Eva and Julian Krizan and Mackenzie Rose Parks. Jennie was a graduate of Duquesne University and retired as a dietary supervisor with the former Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg. Upon retiring, she and Jim settled in Ligonier and Jennie became a cook for a local country restaurant near Ligonier. She also joined the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club in Ligonier. Although cooking, baking and gardening were her passionate pastimes, she mostly enjoyed being with her dear family, especially her precious grandchildren.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a trisagion will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti). Additional viewing will be in the church one hour prior to service. Jennie will be laid to rest in Homewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ypapanti, P.O. Box J, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2019