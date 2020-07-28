1/
Jennifer Baysinger
1961 - 2020
Jennifer (Mazinski) Cromer Baysinger, of Rural Valley, passed peacefully to her eternal rest, Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded in the comfort and love of her family. Jennifer was born Dec. 16, 1961, in Salisbury, Md., to Lynda (Lyn) Mazinski, of Brackenridge, and the late Richard E. Mazinski. Jennifer married Daniel G. Baysinger Dec. 15, 2001. He survives. Jen's biggest joy was brought by her family, especially her children, grandchildren and mother. She was always up for a visit from anyone, but truly loved visits from family. One of the greatest pleasures she had most recently was getting to spend time with her son, his girlfriend and grandchild in Ocean City, Md., a few weeks ago. She got her wish, to feel the sand in her toes, watch the sun rise and set over the crashing waves and sharing a tub of Thrashers' french fries with her family, truly a great last memory for us all. Jen will be remembered for her kind, generous nature, her loving heart, passion for her family and weird sense of humor. Jen was preceded in death by her father, Richard E. Mazinski; son, Charles "Chaz" Cromer; daughter, Sarah F. Cromer Crawford; sister, Kristyn L. Mazinski; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Seth Cromer (Erin Gorman), of Chicora; mother, Lynda (Lyn) Mazinski, of Brackenridge; sister, Tami (Robert) Sudy, of Brackenridge; brother, Jason (Brenda) Mazinski, of Seven Fields; her seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a great-nephew; and numerous stepchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchild. Friends will be received from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the HILE FUNERAL HOME OF KARNS CITY, 128 Main St., Karns City. A blessing service will follow from the funeral home at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Matt McClain, a Roman Catholic priest, officiating. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to help defray funeral expenses be made to Hile Funeral Home, PO Box 262, Karns City, PA 16041. To send a condolence, to view her obituary or to make a donation online, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Hile Funeral Home
JUL
29
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
prayers to her family. ❤
Kathleen
