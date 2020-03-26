|
|
Jennifer Lynn "Jen" Motosicky, 41, of Plum, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1978, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of Clement E. Motosicky Jr. and Mary Ellen (Wessel) Motosicky, of Lower Burrell. Jen was a 1996 graduate of Burrell High School, and enjoyed camping, and kayaking on the Kiski River and local lakes. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nephews, was an animal lover, and liked being with her cat, Kovu. Jen was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clement E. Motosicky Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Wessel. In addition to her parents, Jen is survived by her brother, Edward T. (Neva) Motosicky, of Bell Township; nephews, Jacob and Vincent Motosicky; paternal grandmother, Genevieve (McGuire) Motosicky, of Cabot; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and last but not least, her beloved cat, Kovu. At the request of the family, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.