Jennifer Rae Andriechack Budney, 41, of Yukon, passed away suddenly Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home. She was born March 7, 1979, in Monongahela, daughter of Gerard J. and Cynthia Johnson Andriechack. Jen was a graduate of Yough Senior High School, Class of 1997. She then went on to get her CNA license and graduated from the Fayette County Votech Institute. She was a CNA and practiced for more than 10 years at Baldoc in North Huntingdon, William Penn Care, in Jeannette, Westmoreland Manor, Walnut Ridge and Easy Living Care Homes. She was a Catholic by faith and had previously attended Seven Dolors Catholic Church, in Yukon. Jen loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her father and was known as a great tracker. In 2009, she had an amazing trip with her father to Africa, where they went on a safari hunt. She loved the ocean, whales and dolphins and swam with dolphins with her mother in Cancun. She also enjoyed amusements parks and often went to Kennywood Park. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carolyn and Bud Johnson, and her paternal grandparents, Roseann and John Andriechack. She is survived by her parents, her beloved partner, Daniel Cherry, her furbabies, Butters and Bodie, and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Per the family's wishes, all services will be private and are entrusted to BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor, Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. "To honor her memory, be kind to each other. Everyone struggles."