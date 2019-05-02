Jennifer Rebecca Patrick, age 40-something, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She lived a short, vibrant life devoted to her family, friends, neighbors and coworkers in the Delaware River Valley. Born in the lush foothills of Latrobe, to Eileen J. Patrick, of Latrobe, and John R. Patrick, now of Greensburg, Jenna is also survived by her brother, Christopher S. Patrick and his wife, Christy; nieces, Emily and Rebecca, of Latrobe; husband, John Petito, of Doylestown, Pa,; and her beloved daughter, Lyla Rose Petito, 13. On April 28, Jenna suffered a massive stroke that took her life. An organ donor, her bequest will save and enrich other lives. Jenna was a graduate of Latrobe High School, where she was an active participant in the national forensics league, and an accomplished musician. Sometime after attending the University of Pittsburgh, Jenna moved to the river towns of New Hope, Pa. and Lambertville, N.J., where she held a number of positions in the local hospitality industry, developing a reputation for professional, friendly and kind service, and earning friendships that served her well over several decades. Modest to a fault, Jenna was known locally for her sense of humor, her keen insights into people, and for her fierce devotion to social justice. The tragedy of Jenna's death is that she loved life so much, playing the piano, writing, walking her dog, Georgia, collecting seashells on the beach, gardening, birdwatching, hiking, and travel. Jenna's many deep friendships enriched her life, as she enriched the lives of many others. Above all, Jenna was devoted to her precious daughter, Lyla.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3, at the Buckingham Friends Meetinghouse in Buckingham, Pa., and a gathering will follow from 12:30 to 3 p.m., at Anton's at the Swan in Lambertville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Jenna's life, Jenna would want you to be kind to others. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary