Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4503 Old William Penn Hwy.
Monroeville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4503 Old William Penn Hwy
Monroeville, PA
Jennifer Roth Obituary
Jennifer "Jan" Westcott Roth, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Roth, and her two sons, Jeffrey Roth and Richard Roth. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Bruce; son-in-law, Timothy Bruce; grandsons, T. Hunter and Parker A. Bruce; granddaughters, Noelle E., Lily A. and Hope Roth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Webb; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Jan was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Monroeville. She was actively involved in services to the church and community for many years. Jan was a woman of great faith, strength and courage. She will be remembered for her continued acts of kindness and thoughtfulness by all who knew her.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4503 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2019
