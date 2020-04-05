Home

Jenny A. Steindl


1927 - 2020
Jenny A. Steindl Obituary
Jenny A. Steindl, 92, of Irwin, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Zavodnik) Russ. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and SNPJ Club, Carbon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Steindl; her daughter and her husband, Peggy Ann and Alan T. Slezak; two brothers, Gene (Mary Ellen) Russ and Thomas (Louise) Russ; and her sister, Mary (George) Yurcevic. Jenny is survived by her nephew, Thomas Russ and wife, Mary Kay; and two nieces, Mary Pelesky and husband, Dave, and Linda Russ and husband, Tom. Honoring Jenny's request, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
