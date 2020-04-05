|
Jenny A. Steindl, 92, of Irwin, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Zavodnik) Russ. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and SNPJ Club, Carbon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Steindl; her daughter and her husband, Peggy Ann and Alan T. Slezak; two brothers, Gene (Mary Ellen) Russ and Thomas (Louise) Russ; and her sister, Mary (George) Yurcevic. Jenny is survived by her nephew, Thomas Russ and wife, Mary Kay; and two nieces, Mary Pelesky and husband, Dave, and Linda Russ and husband, Tom. Honoring Jenny's request, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.