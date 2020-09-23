Jeremy William "Chippy" Drum, 34, of Harrison Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence. Jeremy was born Jan. 22, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Charles and Louise (Petroff) Drum, of Frazer Township. He was a 2005 graduate of Deer Lakes High School and worked for the former Morrow Refuge Company, West Deer Township. Jeremy loved spending time with his family, being outdoors in nature and dancing. He is survived by his loving parents; son, Brysen Drum, of Lower Burrell; girlfriend, Malanda Briggs and her daughter, Sarah Chessario, with whom he lived; siblings, Rachel (Cody Lipford) Drum and Josh Drum, of Frazer Township; niece and nephews, Lucia, Ethan and Gavin; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at noon Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Funeral arrangements are in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
