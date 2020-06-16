Jerome A. Hegedus, 81, of Ruffsdale, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born March 3, 1939, in New Stanton, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Jubec) Hegedus. Jerome retired from UPS, where he had been employed for more than 20 years. He was a graduate of Penn State with a degree in engineering and drafting. He was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, and the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and his favorite pastime was woodworking. Additionally, he also enjoyed coaching baseball. Most importantly, he had a love and devotion for his family. Jerome is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 60 years, Nancy L. (Backus) Hegedus; his five children, Ronald G. Hegedus and wife, Christine Lynn Foschia, James J. Hegedus and wife, Cynthia, Ed Hegedus and wife, Lisa, Deborah A. Sucevic and husband, David, and Karen Ann Rutkowski and husband, Joseph; nine grandchildren, Robert M. Foschia (Kathleen), Justin and Cory Hegedus, Zack Hegedus, Abby and Lizzy Sucevic and Samantha, Taelor and Joshua Rutkowski; a sister, Emma Malis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and George Hegedus, and a sister, Carolyn Szabo. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where prayers of transfer will be said with the family at 10:30 a.m. Friday followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Everyone attending is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com. All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and the use of face masks is highly recommended. Please be patient as our staff directs visitors in limited numbers into the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.