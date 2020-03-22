|
|
Jerome J. Gralewski, 64, of Manor, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Senior Care Plaza, McKeesport. He was born Dec. 10, 1955, in McKeesport, a son of the late Chester and Genevieve (Lubas) Gralewski. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a trouble shooter for General Motors. Jerome was a Marine Corps veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Gralewski. Surviving are his wife, Geraldine "Deanie" (Burns) Gralewski; three children, Kelli Gralewski, of Manor, Samuel Walter, of Reading, Charlene Dellinger and her husband, Brian, of Manor; father-and mother-in-law, Gerald and Geraldine Burns; two grandsons; brothers and sister, John Gralewski and his wife, Judy, Judy Naylor and her husband, Russ, Joe Gralewski and his wife, Kriss, Chester "JR" Gralewski and his wife, Jayme; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Gralewski. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.