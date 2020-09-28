1/1
Jerome N. Baker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome N. "Jerry" Baker, 68, of Holt, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1951, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Jerome P. and Anna L. (Grubbs) Baker and was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn D. "Kathy" Baker. Jerome was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and a retired self-employed mechanic. He is survived by his children, Jerome R. "Jerry" Baker (Jessica), of North Huntingdon, and Brook Siar (James D. Jr.), of Holt, Fla.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; brothers, Denny Baker, Randy Baker and Larry Baker; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Private interment will be in Restland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved