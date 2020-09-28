Jerome N. "Jerry" Baker, 68, of Holt, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1951, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Jerome P. and Anna L. (Grubbs) Baker and was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn D. "Kathy" Baker. Jerome was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and a retired self-employed mechanic. He is survived by his children, Jerome R. "Jerry" Baker (Jessica), of North Huntingdon, and Brook Siar (James D. Jr.), of Holt, Fla.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; brothers, Denny Baker, Randy Baker and Larry Baker; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Private interment will be in Restland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.