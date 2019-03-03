Jerome Zilic, 68, of Latrobe, formerly of Ligonier, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe. He was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Melrose Park, Ill., son of the late Charles and Jenny Phillips Zilic. Prior to his retirement, he had been self-employed as a contractor. He had served in the Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerome James Zilic; and a brother, Charles Zilic. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne E. Kregsmann Zilic; two children, Dorothy M and Matthew J. Zilic, both of Latrobe; two sisters, Carol Jans and Marilyn Knolls, both of Illinois; and his two faithful companions, Sandy and Pixie.

At the family's request, all services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. OF LIGONIER is assisting the family.

To leave a condolence or tribute for Jerome or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary