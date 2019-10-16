|
Jerry A. Berlin, 80, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Greensburg, a son of the late John H. Berlin and Helen (Sheridan) Berlin. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Brown-Boveri, South Greensburg. Jerry was a member of the Fort Allen Social Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, John Berlin Jr.; his niece, Stacey Ann Parsley; and his stepson, Terry McClafferty. He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. (Miller) Berlin; two sons, Jeffrey Berlin, of Hempfield Township, and Jason Berlin, of Arona; his daughter, Jaime Frohlich and husband, Hal, of Level Green; his stepdaughter, Jodi Sprinkle, of Kittanning; two grandsons, Evan and Jarrod Frohlich; one stepgrandson, Cody Sprinkle; his brother, John Berlin Sr. and wife, Betty, of Greensburg; his sister, Jacqueline Hooten and husband, Ronald, of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2019