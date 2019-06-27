Jerry Anthony Kyslinger, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Elizabeth; and his brother, Eugene. Jerry will be missed by his children, Ruthann Kyslinger, Diane Lewis (Gerry), Patty Sue Kyslinger, Robert Kyslinger (Charidy), Kathleen Kyslinger and Heather Kyslinger (David Hohen); his grandchildren, Austin Kyslinger, David Lewis, James Lewis, Autumn Kyslinger, Adison Kyslinger, Molly Kyslinger and Brayden Kyslinger; and great-grandchildren, Nick and Nora. Jerry had many positions during his 28 years at Westinghouse, but he had a real passion for trains of all kinds. He was very active in the National Model Railroad Association and loved to work on building his own layout. He began building models as a little boy and enjoyed building with other materials, such as his Erector set and his Legos. As he told his mom, he was never too old to stop playing with Legos or trains. He was one of the founding members of the Mon/Yough Trail and enjoyed riding his bike along the trail looking for artifacts of the past. He was also an active member of the Dunbar Historical Society, as he had a fondness for the past. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church. We wish Dad, Pappy and Jerry a safe journey as he builds his models and his Legos while he rides the train in heaven and takes long bike rides to find interesting artifacts of the past.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mon/Yough Trail Council (thebostontrail.com) are requested.