Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry A. Varner


1949 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry A. Varner Obituary
Jerry A. Varner, 70, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Clarence and Frances (Altman) Varner. Prior to retirement, he had been a school bus driver for First Student, Norwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Varner; and his sister, Sally Jo Varner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loreen (Suncine) Varner; two sons, James Varner and wife, Lisa, of Jeannette, and Shawn Varner and wife, Barbara, of Greensburg; two daughters, Sherri Friel and husband, Ronald, of Greensburg, and Juliann Varner-Harden and husband, Harold, of Jeannette; four granddaughters, Rachell Friel, Cheyenne Varner, Shannon Friel and Dominique Varner; four step-grandchildren, Brian (Julia), Brandon (Amanda), Elissa and Chelsie Stephenson; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Lynn Holden and husband, Dennis, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Baby.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -