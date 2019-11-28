|
|
Jerry A. Varner, 70, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Clarence and Frances (Altman) Varner. Prior to retirement, he had been a school bus driver for First Student, Norwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Varner; and his sister, Sally Jo Varner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loreen (Suncine) Varner; two sons, James Varner and wife, Lisa, of Jeannette, and Shawn Varner and wife, Barbara, of Greensburg; two daughters, Sherri Friel and husband, Ronald, of Greensburg, and Juliann Varner-Harden and husband, Harold, of Jeannette; four granddaughters, Rachell Friel, Cheyenne Varner, Shannon Friel and Dominique Varner; four step-grandchildren, Brian (Julia), Brandon (Amanda), Elissa and Chelsie Stephenson; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Lynn Holden and husband, Dennis, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Baby.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019