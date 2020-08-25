Jerry A. Witt, 68, of Brighton Heights, Pittsburgh, formerly of Cheswick, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in his home. He was born May 29, 1952, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Charles G. and Margaret H. Albacker Witt and has been a resident of Brighton Heights for the past 25 years after moving from Cheswick. Mr. Witt was an Army veteran and worked as a security guard at Casey Industrial Park, Pittsburgh, for 40 years. He enjoyed watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams but was an especially avid Penguins fan. He is survived by his sister, Marta (Daniel) Best, of Upper Burrell, and niece and nephew Jacob and Joelle Best. Private arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
