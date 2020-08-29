1/1
Jerry Baylor
1946 - 2020
Jerry "Bull" Baylor, 73, of Allegheny Township (Leechburg), passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Oakland. Bull was born Dec. 30, 1946. He was the son of the late Fred and Alma Baylor. He is survived by his significant other, Alicia Pastva; his brother, Bill, who was his neighbor; and his nephew, Billy Baylor. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Joe; a sister, Janet; and his ex-wife, Cindy Carpen. Bull was a Kiski Area graduate of the Class of 1965. Bull was employed by Allegheny Ludlum until his motorcycle accident in 1980. He was also co-owner of the Vandergrift Harley-Davidson Shop. One of his most valued experiences was his time in the Marine Corps. He was stationed in Vietnam in 1967 as a demolition expert, and in his spare time he wrote poetry about his Vietnam experiences for Leatherneck Magazine. When he came home, he upheld the Marine Corps motto, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" to his dying day. For 14 years, he volunteered at the Heinz VA in Pittsburgh, logging 5727 hours helping fellow veterans by sharing his genuine compassion and concern for them, touching countless lives forever. He was a member of the VFW Post 566 in Vandergrift, American Legion Post 114 in Vandergrift, Marine Corps League Det. 827 of Springdale, Keystone Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans, lifetime member of Roaring Run Watershed Association, and staff writer for Wright-McGill. Bull enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially cat fishing, which he wrote about for a PA cat fishing magazine. He attained the level of Master Cat Fisherman. After his terrible motorcycle accident in 1980, he became a quadriplegic, yet this did not slow him down. Less than a year after the accident, he was competing around the United States in various wheelchair track and field meets. He has an entire room in his house filled with his trophies and medals to prove it. Bull also branched out into full marathons around the country and wheelchair rugby, which he truly loved. In his downtime, he was a ravenous reader and a very proficient painter. Bull was such a charismatic figure that he drew people to him no matter where he went. He really enjoyed getting together with his friends for breakfast and other social events. Last but not least, he was a true fan of Mr. Bob Dylan. He could sing to you, word-for-word, any of Dylan's songs. Bull is now "Blowin' in the Wind." He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Semper Fi, Brother! Friends will be welcomed by his family from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Military rites will be conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Alicia Pastva, c/o Clawson Funeral and Cremation Center. Condolences to the Baylor family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 28, 2020
Sincere sympathy to his family and friends....
May he rest in heavenly peace....
He was a great guy!! #ForeverLovedAndMissed
Kevin and Sandy Kennedy
Friend
