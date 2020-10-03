Jerome Jerry Branthoover, 84, of Ormond Beach, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Anna Mary (Noel) Branthoover and William H. Branthoover. Jerry honorably served our country for 20 years in the Air Force, which included postings around the world, as well as the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, Jerry worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and later developed and sold numerous RV parks in Florida. He was very active with the VFW and was a past commander of Post 12070, Fort McCoy, Fla. He was loved by all who knew him and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Alejandra; his daughter, Sandy; brothers, Ted, Harry, Tom and Jim; and sisters-in-law, Agatha Branthoover and Eleanor Branthoover. Jerry is survived by his brothers, John, and Tim and wife, Susan; sister, Ruth Ann Dugan and husband, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Bettyjean Branthoover and Frances Marie Branthoover; longtime dear friend and companion, Carolyn Peterson; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements locally. At the family's request, please call the funeral home and leave contact information if you wish to attend the services. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society
of your choice; Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or The Veterans of Foreign Wars. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.