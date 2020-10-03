1/1
Jerry Branthoover
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Jerry Branthoover, 84, of Ormond Beach, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Anna Mary (Noel) Branthoover and William H. Branthoover. Jerry honorably served our country for 20 years in the Air Force, which included postings around the world, as well as the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, Jerry worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and later developed and sold numerous RV parks in Florida. He was very active with the VFW and was a past commander of Post 12070, Fort McCoy, Fla. He was loved by all who knew him and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Alejandra; his daughter, Sandy; brothers, Ted, Harry, Tom and Jim; and sisters-in-law, Agatha Branthoover and Eleanor Branthoover. Jerry is survived by his brothers, John, and Tim and wife, Susan; sister, Ruth Ann Dugan and husband, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Bettyjean Branthoover and Frances Marie Branthoover; longtime dear friend and companion, Carolyn Peterson; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements locally. At the family's request, please call the funeral home and leave contact information if you wish to attend the services. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society of your choice; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or The Veterans of Foreign Wars. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved