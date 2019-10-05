|
Jerry Edward Henderson, 67, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Mirt Henderson. Jerry had once worked at The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh. He was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. He also enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Esther Rachel Knox Henderson and Susan Ellen Jordan Henderson. Jerry is survived by his brother, Gary Allen Henderson, of Jeannette; his nieces, Donna Marie Henderson Knupp, of Johnstown, Kristen Marie Osikowicz, of Greensburg, and Melissa Margaret Keyser, of Youngwood; and nephew, Michael Koprivnikar, of Lexington, Ohio.
According to Jerry's wish, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to , River Walk Corporate Center, 333 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019