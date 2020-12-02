Jerry John Glass, 80, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Florida. He was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Hiller, Pa., a son of the late Paul R. and Rose (Showman) Glass. Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver for Menasha Corp., and he was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and the Sherman Hills Crime Watch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Harry Glass; and a sister, Agnes Mastricola. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Ackerman) Glass; a son, J.P. Glass and his wife, Christine, of Greensburg; a brother, Father Senan Glass, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Rose (Glass) Harvey, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 7154 Medical Center Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com
.