Jerry J. Glass
1940 - 2020
Jerry John Glass, 80, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Florida. He was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Hiller, Pa., a son of the late Paul R. and Rose (Showman) Glass. Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver for Menasha Corp., and he was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and the Sherman Hills Crime Watch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Harry Glass; and a sister, Agnes Mastricola. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Ackerman) Glass; a son, J.P. Glass and his wife, Christine, of Greensburg; a brother, Father Senan Glass, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Rose (Glass) Harvey, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 7154 Medical Center Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Ascension Church
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
