Jerry Kalbaugh, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Jerry was born May 12, 1939, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Anna Seibert Kalbaugh. He was a 1957 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, was formerly employed by J and L Steel Corp. as a crane operator and was self-employed until his retirement in carpet installation, owning In the Home Carpet Co. along with his wife, Loretta. Jerry was a former member of the Army Reserve, enjoyed camping and loved cooking on the grill. He loved to travel, hike and was known to be a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh. He was a former member of New Stanton United Methodist Church, New Stanton. Surviving is his wife, Loretta McKee Kalbaugh; children, Jerry Kalbaugh Jr. (Christy), Kelly Kalbaugh, Tracy Frank (Randall), Elaine Suda, Debbie Cain and Brenda Swartz; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Kalbaugh (Cathy) and Tom Kalbaugh (Rosetta); and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Jean Kalbaugh.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jerry will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating.

Please visit Jerry's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 13, 2019