Jerry Kocevar, 68, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Elk County. He was born Sept. 15, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late John Jr. and Laura (Fox) Kocevar. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Comcast. He was a member of numerous local social clubs and volunteered at Eat My Pork Catering. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Kocevar; two brothers, John Kocevar III and Larry "Shine" Kocevar; and his sister, Dorothy Kocevar Sperotto. He is survived by two daughters, Tracy Blankenship and husband, Joseph, of Smyrna, Ga., and Ashley Fedor and husband, Jeremy, of Southport, N.C.; his brother, Samuel Kocevar and wife, Rhonda, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and four granddogs. Honoring Jerry's request, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
