John A Lefdahl Funeral Home 898 Old Route 119 Hwy N Indiana , PA 15701 (724) 463-4499

1936 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry L. Boucher, 82, fondly known as "Jerry B," passed from this life Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family at his home in White Township, and went to be with his Heavenly Father. Born Aug. 6, 1936, in Indiana, he was the son of Lynn E. and Helen Boucher. A member of Church of the Resurrection in Ernest, Jerry's faith guided him in all that he did and sustained him through his recent illness. A gifted artist and athlete, who excelled in football as well as track and field, he graduated from Indiana High School in 1955. Later in life, as an avid sports fan and proud, devoted grandfather whose family meant the world to him, he rejoiced in following his grandchildren's high school sports and activities. In the 1950s, Jerry's love of music and talent for entertaining people led him to own and operate Jerry B's House of Wax, a music shop in downtown Indiana. "Jerry B" soon became a beloved disc jockey in the region and hosted sock hops, car cruises and dances for more than 60 years as well as the long-running "Jerry B Show" on WDAD and WMUG radio. Brimming with charisma and a million-watt smile, Jerry's career focused on working with people. In the 1960s, he owned Bikes Galore Bicycle Shop in Downtown Indiana. He later served as the executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and managed Ridge Lanes Bowling Alley in White Township. For 30 years, he was property manager for Poet's Village Apartments in White Township. Upon retirement, he worked at Creps United Publications as a greeter. With a passion for public service that grew throughout his lifetime, Jerry was elected to four terms on the White Township Board of Supervisors and served for 18 years, attending his final meeting via telephone Feb. 28. He was a longtime judge for the Indiana County Board of Elections. An energetic volunteer spirit inspired decades of various positions in the area, including president of the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, chairman of special events for Indiana County's Sesquicentennial Celebration, master of ceremonies for the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers' Association's Queen Evergreen Pageant, member of the Indiana County Festival of Lights committee and longtime emcee of Indiana's Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. He was active in the Indiana County Christmas Tree Festival and Christmas Activities Committee. Jerry was instrumental in helping to bring back the Family Fourth of July Celebration at Mack Park in Indiana and served as the event's chairman for many years. He established the team "Uncle Mike's Friends," and served as captain for several years, to raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of his late brother-in-law, who suffered from the disease. A car enthusiast who enjoyed restoring his 1950 Sedan Delivery, racing dirt cars and promoting local auto races, Jerry promoted the Indiana Mall's Speed Sport Race Car Show for 36 years. As a member of the Jaycees, he escorted Soap Box Derby champions to regional competitions. He also served as a judge for the Boy Scouts of America's local pinewood derby competitions. Jerry's tireless efforts to improve his neighbors' lives in the community he loved earned him the Chevy Chase Community Center's Outstanding Community Service Award and a nomination for the Indiana County Leader's Circle Civic Leader of the Year. He was a past president of the White Township Lions Club and was twice honored as Lion of the Year, bringing his trademark customer service, along with the Lions' donut and funnel cake wagon, to various events around the region. When he traveled outside of Indiana County, Jerry loved to spend time at Walt Disney World and made more than 35 trips there over the years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Margie (Fierst) Boucher; his five adoring children, Charles Boucher and wife, Chrissy, Christopher Boucher and wife, Mary, Maurice Kaye and wife, Latricia, James Horwat Jr. and wife, Gina, and Lynne Kohan and husband, Andrew; nine grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Bryan Boucher, Reese and Hattie Boucher, Chelsea and Tracy Coppolo, Ian Kaye, JT Horwat and fiance, Karlie Snyder, Zachary Horwat and girlfriend, Kourtney Walls and Noah and Olivia Kohan; and two dear great-granddaughters, Raelynn and Sofia. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Barber; brothers-in-law, Tony Slupek and Richard Fierst; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a wife, Joyce Darlene (Derita) Boucher; a sister, Luanne Slupek; and a brother-in-law, Mike Barber. Jerry's family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at VNA Family Hospice, especially his compassionate nurse, Kim Overdorff.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN A. LEFDAHL FUNERAL HOME, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a blessing service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN A. LEFDAHL FUNERAL HOME, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a blessing service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, No. 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019