Jerry N. Auman, 61, of Delmont, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 15, 1958, in Greensburg, a son of the late Neil C. Auman and Ruth E. (Ilgen) Auman Paul. Jerry was employed by Giant Eagle as a butcher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Jerry is survived by his brother, Barry Auman; sisters, Debra Kulka (Mark Kring) and Sheila Crystaloski (Brian); and nieces and nephews, Brandon, Courtney, Erin, Mallory, Dylan and Taylor. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Jerry Auman" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.