Major General Jerry Ralph Curry, Army Retired; B.A., M.A., D. Min., passed peacefully at home at the age of 87. After graduating from McKeesport High School, he went to work as an arc welder in the Pittsburgh Steel Foundry, then enlisted in the Army as a private at the end of the Korean War. This led to a 34-year military career in which he worked his way up through the ranks of the infantry, retiring as a major general. His life is detailed in his autobiography, From Private to General, an African American Rises Through the Ranks and The Dream Continues. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Cooper, and they traveled the world for 57 years, retiring in Haymarket, Va. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; their infant son, Gregory; parents, Jesse and the Rev. Mercer Curry, of Liberty Borough; and his siblings, Marjorie Perdue, Jesse Curry, Roseanna Dugger and Robert Curry. He is survived by his four children, Charlein Vantramp (Roland), Jerry Curry (Michelle), Toni Burton (Mike) and Natasha Kurfees (John); as well as his brother, David Curry; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; extended family and many dear friends. General Curry will rest in peace alongside his beloved wife and infant son at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was a former Commanding General of the Military District of Washington. Due to uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, further information is limited. Condolences can be left at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store