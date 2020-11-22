1/
Jerry Yates Jr.
1937 - 2020
Jerry Yates Jr., 83, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 16, 1937, a son of the late Betty (Harper) Yates and Jerry Yates Sr. Prior to retiring, Jerry was employed as a rig operator by McKinney Drilling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to flea markets, and steam engines. Jerry is survived by his children, Toni Lance, of Beaver Falls, Janis Burns, of West Pittsburg, Lynea Fierst of Ellwood City, Linda Yates Benson, Geri Yates, and Jerry Martin Yates, of Beaver Falls, Michael Yates, of New Castle, Jean Yates, and Amy Tosadori, of Export; stepchildren, Terry Affalter, Ray Patalsky Jr., and Lynn Marquez; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally A. (Koshinsky) Yates. Respecting Jerry's wishes, funeral arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please write "Jerry Yates Jr." To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
