Jesse J. Patton, 96, a resident of Hempfield Manor, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born April 13, 1923, in Jeannette, a son of the late James Z. and Anna C. Geisman Patton. Prior to his retirement, Jesse was employed for Peoples Natural Gas Co. He was a decorated veteran of World War II, having served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with the Army. Jesse was member of First Reformed Church in Greensburg, the 33, and American Legion Post 981. In addition to his parents, Jesse was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Brant Patton; three sons, Richard A., Jack L., and Bruce W. Patton; and a brother, Donald J. Patton. He is survived by his sons, James H. Patton and wife, Shirley, of Gardners, Pa., and Keith R. Patton and wife, Susan, of Champion; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Wanda Marsaln, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Jesse's wishes, there was no public visitation. Interment with military honors took place in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019