Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Jessica A. Manchini


1986 - 2019
Jessica A. Manchini Obituary
Jessica Ashley Manchini, will be laid to rest Monday, July 15, 2019. She will be forever remembered as a beloved daughter and devoted maternalistic sister. She is survived by her daughter, Jaida; her sister, Carissa; her brothers, Dylan, Ryan, Jay and Jeff; her parents, Maria and Aphonse; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. The world lost a truly amazing and compassionate soul whose presence will be ever so missed, though Jessica will be survived through years of loving memories. Spread your wings and fly, watch over us. We love you Jessica Ashley. July 30, 1986 - July 29, 2016.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow with Chaplain Michael Alfieri officiating. Interment will be private.
Jessica's family prefers no flowers or plants be sent.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019
