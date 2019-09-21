|
Jessica Erin Short, 34, of Indiana, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Shelocta, after struggling for many years with an addiction that she wasn't able to beat. She was born July 10, 1985, in Carrolton, Texas. Jess was of the Lutheran faith. She was known for her kindness and good sense of humor. She shared a deep bond with her father and she loved her children "To the moon and back". Survivors include her father, Randy Short and wife, Nikki, of Latrobe; mother, Alicia Edwards Short, of Coal Run, Pa.; daughters, Alyssa Lynn Meyer and Emmah Grace Meyer; sister, Miranda Lynn Keip and husband, Aaron, of Illinois and their daughter, Elowen; stepsister, Megan Nolan; stepbrothers, Jeremiah, Tyler and Shane Sullivan; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. Pastor Dan Cunkelman will officiate.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Pet Adoption League, 150 Spring St., Yukon, PA 15698. May the Lord bless her and watch over her! www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 21, 2019