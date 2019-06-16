Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Stairs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica L. Stairs


1978 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jessica L. Stairs Obituary
Jessica L. Stairs, 41, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Hunker, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 7, 1978, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Thomas Stairs and the late Toni P. Moffe Stairs. In addition to her father, Jessica is survived by a sister, Sarah Lytwak, and husband, Bryan, of Jeannette; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public visitation. A private service was held in the Church of God, Greensburg, with Pastor Jesse Cook presiding. Interment will take place in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now