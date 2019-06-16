|
Jessica L. Stairs, 41, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Hunker, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 7, 1978, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Thomas Stairs and the late Toni P. Moffe Stairs. In addition to her father, Jessica is survived by a sister, Sarah Lytwak, and husband, Bryan, of Jeannette; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public visitation. A private service was held in the Church of God, Greensburg, with Pastor Jesse Cook presiding. Interment will take place in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 16, 2019