John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Latrobe, PA
Jessica Mae Seremet, 21, of Greensburg, suddenly passed away in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her college apartment in Philadelphia. She was a senior at Drexel University's College of Computing and Informatics, where she was studying computer security. She was a beautiful, articulate, brilliant, young woman with a witty sense of humor. She is survived by her beloved parents, Tim and Marsha (Hood) Seremet. Jessica was the light of their lives and their entire existence. She is also survived by her grandparents, Barry and Phyllis Hood; aunts and uncles, Dennis and Marcia Seremet, David and Janet Seremet, Gary Gallentine, Michelle and Randy Palmer, Michael Shreves, and Heather Shreves; many cousins, Molly, Brian, Greg, Eric, Matthew, Megan, Meranda, Alexia and Mykayla; and her cherished pets, Cuddles, Wafer, Melody and her new pit bull puppy, Louie. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Ann Seremet and Nancy (Ruff) Shreves; aunt, Karen Gallentine; and her beloved dog, Maxwell. Jessica is especially remembered and loved by the Shields, Firment, Yuhas, Peiples and Konopka families. Please honor Jessica with any donations to your favorite pet charities.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
