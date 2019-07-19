|
|
Jessica Marie Will, 41, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home in Greensburg. She was born Sunday, March 26, 1978, in Galesburg, Ill., daughter of Anthony James and Kim Renee McMillan Will. She was a very independent person who was not afraid to try anything. Jessica was a case worker who worked for the public assistance office in Greensburg. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and loved animals. She was an amazing mother as well. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Skye Esprit Murphy and River Marley Murphy, both of Greensburg; her sisters, Sarah Ann Will, of Pittsburgh, and Michelle Rose Will, of Somerset; and a nephew, Connor James Fisher, of Somerset.
At her request, all funeral arrangements were private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019