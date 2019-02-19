Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Gentile


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jill Gentile Obituary
Jill (Hudson) Gentile, 71, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born May 1, 1947, in Oil City, the daughter of the late Dr. John B. and Helen L. (Lauffer) Hudson. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin, and taught as a medical secretary at the Westmoreland Community College Medical Building in New Stanton before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 46 years, Dominic Gentile; and granddaughter, Alexis DeArmint. She is survived by her children, Brian (Petina) Gentile, of Grindstone, and Rebecca (Sammy) DeArmint, of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathen Gentile, Isiah and Hanna Merryman, Chelsey (Jake) Welsh and Mia, Mackenzie and Madison DeArmint; brother, Chris "Creeky" (Mary Ester) Hudson, of San Antonio, Texas; and two nieces.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Irwin.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now