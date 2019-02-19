Jill (Hudson) Gentile, 71, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born May 1, 1947, in Oil City, the daughter of the late Dr. John B. and Helen L. (Lauffer) Hudson. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin, and taught as a medical secretary at the Westmoreland Community College Medical Building in New Stanton before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 46 years, Dominic Gentile; and granddaughter, Alexis DeArmint. She is survived by her children, Brian (Petina) Gentile, of Grindstone, and Rebecca (Sammy) DeArmint, of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathen Gentile, Isiah and Hanna Merryman, Chelsey (Jake) Welsh and Mia, Mackenzie and Madison DeArmint; brother, Chris "Creeky" (Mary Ester) Hudson, of San Antonio, Texas; and two nieces.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Irwin.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019