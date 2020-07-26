1/1
Jill L. Mattey
1954 - 2020
Jill L. Mattey, 65, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late George and Luella (Taylor) Opalenik. Jill was a nurse's assistant and later retired from Westmoreland County as a switchboard operator. She was a member of Norwin Christian Church. She closely followed politics, enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with friends, and taking vacations with her family. She is survived by her son, John Mattey and his wife, Kristy; daughters, Jennifer Mattey-Limppo and her husband, Barry, and Jaclyn Dogrul and her husband, Adam; brothers, Peter (Linda) Opalenik, Michael (Mary) Opalenik and George (Sandy) Opalenik; and five grandchildren, Azrael, Adam, Mason, Logan and Blake; and former husband, John "Duke" Mattey. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
