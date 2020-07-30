1/1
Dr. Jill M. McCulloch
1977 - 2020
Dr. Jill M. (Yeager) McCulloch, 42, of Canonsburg, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 27, 1977, in Greensburg and was the daughter of Nancy (Rozinsky) Talkington, of Fairmont, W.Va., and George Yeager, of Greensburg. Jill was a doctor of child psychiatry specializing in autism patients and was also board certified in adult psychiatry and pediatrics. Jill was dedicated to helping children, and everyone who worked with her loved her and appreciated her warmth, compassion and commitment. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Chase, Farah and Eva McCulloch and their father, Dr. Patrick McCulloch; a brother, Steve Yeager, of Greensburg; a stepbrother, James Talkington, of Bristol, Va.; and paternal grandmother, Irene Rozinsky, of Fairmont, W.Va. Visitation and services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, PA 15642. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Louise de Marillac School, 320 McMurry Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241; or Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd St., Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10016. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
