Jim Eisaman, 50, of Hecla, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home. Born July 20, 1969, he was the son of Beverly DelGross Eisaman, of Hecla, and the late Paul Eisaman. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Eisaman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Kim and her husband, Tom Hemminger; and also a brother, Dave Eisaman. Jim was an uncle to Gabby Breegle, her husband, Zack, and their children. He was also an uncle to Tommy Hemminger. Jim had many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a member of Hecla Sportsmen's and an avid fisherman, gardener and hunter. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.