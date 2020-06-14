Jim Majernik, 84, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his home. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Trafford, the son of the late James and Mary (Kurtz) Majernik. Jim was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Army. He was a retired teacher with the Fox Chapel School District. He was a member of the Trafford American Legion Post 331, the former Trafford VFW, NEA, PSEA and a lifelong member of the Trafford Sportsman's Club. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tickie Buchholz; his children, Steven J. Majernik, Lori Beresford and Juli Majernik; his three grandchildren, Liz, Alexandra and Lylah; and his siblings, John F. and Thomas M. Majernik, Nancy Mikan and Mary Jane Mikach. Jim's wife would like to thank his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Allan Mikach, sister-in-law, Bitsy Buchholz, and cousins, Linda and Susan Buchholz, for their care and compassion of Jim. At Jim's request, there will be no services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.