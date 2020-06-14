Jim Majernik
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Majernik, 84, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his home. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Trafford, the son of the late James and Mary (Kurtz) Majernik. Jim was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Army. He was a retired teacher with the Fox Chapel School District. He was a member of the Trafford American Legion Post 331, the former Trafford VFW, NEA, PSEA and a lifelong member of the Trafford Sportsman's Club. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tickie Buchholz; his children, Steven J. Majernik, Lori Beresford and Juli Majernik; his three grandchildren, Liz, Alexandra and Lylah; and his siblings, John F. and Thomas M. Majernik, Nancy Mikan and Mary Jane Mikach. Jim's wife would like to thank his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Allan Mikach, sister-in-law, Bitsy Buchholz, and cousins, Linda and Susan Buchholz, for their care and compassion of Jim. At Jim's request, there will be no services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved