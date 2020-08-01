Jim Pesci, 59, of Bethel Park, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was the dear husband of Diane (Fickley), who he was married to for 36 years; loving father to Jacob (Haley) Pesci, of Chicago, Ill., Molly (Peter) Lubawski, of Upper St. Clair, and Mark Pesci, of Bethel Park; grandfather to Mya Lubawski; son of Richard and the late Charlene Pesci; brother of Scott (Shannon) Pesci and Robert (Susan) Pesci; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim worked for Dick's Sporting Goods as a retail buyer for 25 years. Loved and admired by his colleagues, Jim is remembered professionally as an honest, kind and straightforward man. Jim was attentive to the accuracy and detail in anything he did. He consistently provided and cared for his family, always putting them first. At Jim's request, there will not be a viewing. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will not be held. Please make donations in Jim's memory to Sports Matter through the Dicks Sporting Goods Foundation.