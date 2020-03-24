Home

Jo Ann Hunkawitz


1933 - 2020
Jo Ann Hunkawitz Obituary
Jo Ann Hunkawitz, 86, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born April 10, 1933, daughter of the late William and Ida May Brunner Longstreth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Russell Hunkawitz. She was a bank teller, homemaker and avid square dancer. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and round and square dancing, especially with her late husband, Russell. She was a member of the Swinging Smoothies, Harold's Western Squares and the Spinners Square Dance Club, which was held at Linway U.P. Church, East McKeesport. Jo Ann also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her fellow residents at Redstone Highlands while playing cards and Wii bowling. Visitation and services are private. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Jo Ann's name to Syria Shrine Hospital, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024.www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
