J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Jo Anne Galway


1946 - 2019
Jo Anne Galway Obituary
Jo Anne Galway, 73, of Jacobs Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was born March 4, 1946, a daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Estock) Galway. Jo Anne had been a cook at the Red Caboose and also cooked and bartended at King's Hotel and The Hideaway. Surviving are daughters, Gail King and husband, Michael, and Jill Keener and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Kaleigh Farmer, Scottie Keener, Jamie Lynn Russell and Michael King Jr.; great-grandchildren, Aubree Knapp, Zoey Smith, Shaun King and Julie Russell; sisters, Myrtle Farmer and husband, Buck, and Karen Mayfield and husband, Robert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Farmer Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Donations and condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2019
