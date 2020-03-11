Home

Jo-Anne Glunt


1935 - 2020
Jo-Anne Glunt Obituary
Jo-Anne (Fletcher) Glunt, 85, of Irwin, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Hahntown, a daughter of the late Joseph D. Sr. and Helen (Rosyak) Fletcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane G. Glunt; sons, Anthony and Richard Glunt; and a brother, Joseph Fletcher Jr. Surviving are three children, Lori Kwisnek and her husband, Jacob, of Blairsville, Duane J. Glunt and his wife, Mary, of Westmorreland City, and Jeanne Cloud and her husband, Charlie, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandchildren, Charlie, Natalie and Julie; one great-grandchild, Blythe; brothers and sisters, Clara "Dolly" Rain, of Irwin, John Fletcher, and James Fletcher, both of North Huntingdon, and Andrea Davis, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services or viewing. OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. of Irwin is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
