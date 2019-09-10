|
Jo-Anne Peddicord, 68, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 3, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy LaFontaine. Surviving is her loving husband, Raymond A. Peddicord Jr.; a daughter, Lori Anne Snyder; a son, Eric Peddicord; five grandchildren, Josh, Logan, ShayLynn, Zach and Zene; her sister, Marie Sekera; and stepfather, Raymond Spaulding. Honoring Jo-Anne's wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 10, 2019