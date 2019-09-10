Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo-Anne Peddicord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo-Anne Peddicord


1951 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo-Anne Peddicord Obituary
Jo-Anne Peddicord, 68, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 3, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy LaFontaine. Surviving is her loving husband, Raymond A. Peddicord Jr.; a daughter, Lori Anne Snyder; a son, Eric Peddicord; five grandchildren, Josh, Logan, ShayLynn, Zach and Zene; her sister, Marie Sekera; and stepfather, Raymond Spaulding. Honoring Jo-Anne's wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now