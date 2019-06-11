Joan A. Zadylak Kramarski, RN, 83, of Moyer Avenue, Scottdale, died early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in the presence of her loving family. She was born in Scottdale on Oct. 25, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Stanley B. and Anna D. Shmigalsky Zadylak, who died Oct. 31, 1966, and May 19, 1990, respectively. She was a life member and an active member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson. Joan was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School class of 1953 and also a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, with the class of 1956. She was a substitute registered nurse for Southmoreland High School for 30 years. Previously, she was employed by St. Francis Hospital of Pittsburgh for five years, West Penn Hospital of Pittsburgh for two years, the former Connellsville State Hospital (Highlands Hospital) for four years, and was a private duty nurse at the former Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the St. Francis School of Nursing Alumni. Joan was an avid vegetable and flower gardener at her home which she shared with her family and close friends. Joan is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her five loving children, Kevin P. Kramarski and wife Becky, of Scottdale, Geralyn A. Fagan and husband John, of Scottdale, Diane M. Plaitano and husband Tommy, of Greensburg, Carol M. Jovanelly and husband Greg, of Moon Township, and Roseanne J. Barone and husband Clancy, of Henderson, Nev.; her 11 grandchildren, Taylor Kilmer and husband Danny, Jack and Maureen Fagan, Enzo and Valentino Plaitano, Gianna, Dominic and Sofia Jovanelly, and Gianna, Stefano and Isabella Barone; her sister, Ann E. Rosky, of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, Stanley E. Zadylak and wife Barbara, of Scottdale; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; her dear friend for more 50 years who was a nursing classmate, Doris and husband Dr. Eugene Delserone, of Pittsburgh, and Marla Siwula, of Everson. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus W. "Ted" Kramarski (June 28, 2010); three grandchildren, Charles, Stanley and Catherine Fagan; and sister, Phyllis B. Zadylak (Jan. 2, 2012).

Family and friends of Joan are cordially invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC. 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Members of St. Joseph Church will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and a parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m., both in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson, with the Rev. Thaddeus J. Kaczmarek as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

In lieu of flowers, it is Joan's request that those who desire, please make gifts to the donor's favorite charity. The funeral home doors will be locked in between visitation hours. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send condolences or obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary